Defiance Common Pleas
Alec Beavers, 22, 01353 Moser Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on community control for three years on condition he provide a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. A charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Oliver Resendez, 43, 50 Hickory St., appeared for sentencing on charges of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years on condition he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Leon Foster Jr., 49, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 9.
Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dominic Joa, 40, 530 Degler St., pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 14.
Natalie Trivett, 34, 1052 Wayne Ave., pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.
Terry Dockery III, 22, Continental, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jacquelynn Herman, 25, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ronny Meyer, 36, 08306 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alysa Simpson, 25, 166 Cleveland Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ryan Tressler, 38, 13330 Oris Ave., pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
