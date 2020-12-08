Defiance Common Pleas
Kyle Hasbrouck, 31, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $100 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Edward Huston, 57, 923 1/2 Davidson St., appeared for sentencing on three counts of trafficking in drugs (prescription drugs), each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make $49 restitution for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Jacob Leach, 45, 754 Chippewa Drive, pleaded guilty attempted unauthorized use of property, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to make $5,143.51 restitution for payment to the victim. The charge was amended from unauthorized use of property, a fifth-degree felony. The original charge had alleged that he failed to return property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to a business on Ohio 66 north in Defiance.
Jason Schlegel, 43, Milton, Fla., pleaded guilty to criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given a suspended 90-day jail sentence and ordered to make $1,200 restitution to the victim. An underlying indictment for attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 19.
Lisa Kuch, 34, Northwood, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and attempted identity fraud, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Damon Smith-Rogers, 29, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 21.
Dylon Stites, 27, 5116 Lake Shore Drive, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Shyla Bigger, 18, 08701 Christy Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Hug, 54, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Don McGhee, 50, Marion, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22 and bond was set at $1 million cash.
Nikolai Paschall, 18, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.