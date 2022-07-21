Erik Winkler, 43, Ney, appeared for sentencing on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 193 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending and classified as a tier III sexual offender. He engaged in sexual conduct with another person on Dec. 30 while having responsibility (loco parentis) for the other person.
Carolyn Deer, 47, Dayton, pleaded guilty aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was given a prison term of three to 4 1/2 years with credit for 231 days served in CCNO while her case was pending. She was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on U.S. 127 on Nov. 22. She also concealed/removed evidence during the stop to impair its availability. An additional count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
John Chaffins, 39, Latty, pleaded guilty aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given an eight-month prison term with credit for 20 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $1,880 held by the Hicksville Police Department that was seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.
Madelyn Coressel, 26, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete in-patient treatment as directed by her supervising officer. She caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had prior convictions for offenses of violence against a family or household member.
Steven Dusseau, 36, 227 Wabash Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Albert Luellen, 36, 902 Latty St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A charge of abduction, a third-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor; and an additional count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Summer Moore, 28, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tyler Moss, 34, 649 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Szydlowski, 60, 28735 Mansfield Road, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Nix, 65, 312 Fourth St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dana Densmore III, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Devrion Jones, 21, 1391 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Phillip Hoberty, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Mark Barrett, 53, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Trae Burton, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Eric Lee, 23, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded no contest to burglary and grand theft of a firearm, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6 and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance.
Dannelle Michael, 48, Ridgeville Corners, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
