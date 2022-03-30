Tabitha Risk, 26, 116 East St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted endangering children, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 233 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending. The charge was amended from child endangering, a second-degree felony. An indictment had alleged that on July 20, 2021 she and two co-defendants — Erin Risk, 36, 116 East St. and Timothy Eubanks-Bruce, 23, 116 East St. — administered excessive corporal punishment or other excessive physical disciplinary measures to a six-year-old child living with them in the East Street residence, resulting in serious physical harm. A jury trial is scheduled for June 27 in Eubanks-Bruce's case. He is charged with child endangering, a second-degree felony.
Armie Brown, 27, Tallahassee, Fla., pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. Brown was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $950 while the weapon — a 9mm semi-automatic pistol — was ordered forfeited to the state. An underlying indictment for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jonathan Pontious, 31, 718 Perry St., pleaded no contest to charges of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty of each charge. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 19.
Stephanie Charles, 44, 316 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Daniel Rubio, 29, 821 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 19 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Aaron Sadler, 40, Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 12.
Tomas Walters, 27, 702 Pierce St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. A competency and criminal responsibility evaluation was ordered and his case was continued to the call of the court. Bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
