Defiance Common Pleas
Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 33, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a four-year prison term.
Phillip Lopez Jr., 33, 919 Jefferson Ave., appeared for sentencing on charges of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $483.18 restitution to Ralston Square Apartments.
Laramie Davis, 34, 422 Franklin St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 21, having had two domestic violence convictions. A charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dominic Joa, 22, 530 Degler St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years. He was found in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Defiance's East Second Street on April 17, 2019, and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 13.
Brian Saum, 37, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim. Saum caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 9, having had two domestic violence convictions. He also violated the terms of a protection order put in place following the aforementioned incident by contacting the protected party, having had a prior conviction for the same offense.
Ruben Santos IV, 19, 1298 W. High St., pleaded no contest to a bill of information charging him with three counts of trafficking in hashish, each a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of each and placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he not associate with juveniles without permission of his supervising office. An underlying indictment for corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Matthew Grim, 48, Stryker, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 26.
Henry Guardado, 25, 1503 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to companion animals, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 27.
Christina Blake, 41, 1725 Upton Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Chamberlin, 46, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Celesta Delorey, 40, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gregory Diamente, 51, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carl Elston, 18, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Hornish, 55, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Edward Huston, 56, 530 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of trafficking in drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adam Malone, 35, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David McMichael, 23, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition and attempted sexual battery, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Calvin Moore, 30, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Curtis Mowery, 21, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Teresa Perez, 24, 1222 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chaz Pinski, 18, 1051 Ralston Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of importuning, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $5,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amber Wilson, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jason Yoder, 40, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
