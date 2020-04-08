• Court Results

Defiance Common Pleas

Arthur McClain Jr., 41, Kalida, appeared for sentencing on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term, ordered to make $3,000 restitution to the victim and given credit for 109 days served in jail while his case was pending. On Nov. 27, McClain was found in possession of a motor vehicle that previously had been reported stolen.

Terry Dockery III, 22, Continental, pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 12.

Ruby Elkins, 29, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Michael Gonzales, 45, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 13 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Jon Lindsey, 30, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 15 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Tyler Reynolds, 32, 25317 Bowman Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 21 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

