Defiance Common Pleas
James Lucas, 49, Ney, appeared for sentencing on five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years, classified as a tier II sexual offender and ordered not to associate with juveniles without the permission of his supervising officer. On March 6, Lucas possessed materials showing minors engaging in sexual activity. Four additional counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Santiaga Pina, 26, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she make $1,085 restitution to Shell and not go upon the premises of Defiance's South Clinton Street Shell gas station. While working there from Sept. 9-Oct. 27, she altered records and stole from the business. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Eddie Stiles IV, 20, 434 Nicholas St., appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or victim's family, make $11,549 restitution to the victim and serve 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The first charge was amended from a second-degree felony while a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment alleged that on July 25, 2019, Stiles and co-defendants "participated in a course of disorderly conduct" — attending a prearranged fight between Stiles and another man (Kamrin Hunter, Delta) — in the parking lot of a former motel on Defiance's Ralston Avenue. Stiles allegedly caused Hunter broken ribs and facial bones, according to Murray, and "destroyed evidence related to the offense." Hunter was briefly hospitalized with injuries.
Brett Ardelean, 29, 827 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 25 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nathan Brown, 50, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Elijah Miller, 40, Findlay, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stephen Schomaeker, 25, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 22 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Harvey Young III, 43, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 11 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Samantha Gile, 34, 13453 County Road 171, had a charge of passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed without prejudice with the understanding that the defendant will be of general good behavior and commit no new offenses within the next two years.
