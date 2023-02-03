Mar’Keise Huckleby, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling 7-10 1/2 years with credit for 182 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $933.63 restitution to the victim. Huckleby trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Alton Avenue on July 12, stealing a firearm. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior burglary conviction.


