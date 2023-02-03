Mar’Keise Huckleby, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling 7-10 1/2 years with credit for 182 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $933.63 restitution to the victim. Huckleby trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Alton Avenue on July 12, stealing a firearm. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior burglary conviction.
Weston Birky, 31, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term totaling 3- 4 1/2 years, a sentence ordered to run consecutive to an 18-month sentence imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony.
Joshua Weber, 29, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a third-degree felony; identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 145 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to pay $516.87 restitution to the victim in the identity fraud case.
