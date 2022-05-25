Bobby Hunt, 39, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 192 days served in jail while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Amy Bach, 49, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to attempted permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brent Dreher, 60, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years, given 360 days in CCNO with 330 days suspended and 55 days on TAD monitoring following his release, fined $850 and given a four-year operator's license suspension effective Oct. 1, 2021. A 2012 Dodge Durango was ordered forfeited to the state. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Jordan Gonzales, 32, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim except to facilitate a court order. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 4, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Roberta Lyons, 47, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on on community control for two years and required to produce a drug-free screen at sentencing.
Dustin Altman, 33, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brooke Boggs, 23, 111 Northfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Brandi, 37, 736 Inverness Drive, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marion Calhoun, 45, 864 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Cortez, 29, Hoytville, pleaded not guilty to three counts of identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Crapsey, 54, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Fergusson Harris, 21, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nathan Hornish, 35, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 16 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision with electronic monitoring.
Jeremy Litchfield, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alysa Simpson, 27, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Terrale Smith, 30, 35 Main St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lexy Wells, 27, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 15 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
