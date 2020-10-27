Defiance Common Pleas
Charles Ratcliff, 46, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling six years with credit for 315 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Timothy Oehler, 52, 670 Martin Ave., pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 17-month prison term to run concurrently with terms imposed in two other other cases. He was given credit for 171 days served in jail while his case was pending. Between April 26-28, Oehler engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person mental distress, and he made a threat of physical harm to or against the individual. Two additional counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Tyler Reynolds, 33, 25317 Bowman Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 29, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. An additional count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alejandro Acevedo, 22, 1439 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Sonya Chiles, 45, 1010 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.
Conner Jenkins, 21, Oakwood, pleaded no contest to grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Amanda Powers, 29, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Jaclyn Quintero, 33, 614 E. High St., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.
Larry Williams, 39, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given three days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Drake Bigger, 19, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and he was given a $20,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Mark Christian, 36, Continental, pleaded not guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; two counts of abduction, each a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and he was given a $200,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Wesley Easley, 58, Columbus, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amareon Harrison, 21, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 and he was given a $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Natalie Ixcot, 46, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lisa Kuch, 43, Northwood, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamal Paulk, 19, Douglas, Ga., pleaded not guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kaden Steele, 18, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a $20,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
