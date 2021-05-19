Summer Collins, 20, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road; and Rowdy Trull, 19, 13948 Fruit Ridge Road, each pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. Each was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $500. They stole merchandise from Defiance's Walmart store on Oct. 1-2. The theft charges were amended from fifth-degree felonies.
Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he not go upon the premises of Walmart and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Ruben Perez, 23, 433 Franklin St., pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. An underlying indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Melisa Sears, 44, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for one year. She used the identifying information of another person to make unauthorized purchases with a debit card on Nov. 19. A charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Anthony Parcher, 30, Hicksville, appeared sentencing on charges of receiving stolen property and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with three years with conditions, including that he pay $2,467 in restitution to Walmart, not go upon the premises of Defiance's Walmart store and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. Parcher was found in possession of a stolen license plate on Nov. 27 and stole merchandise from Walmart from Nov. 18-Dec. 23.
Dilyn Warnimont, 24, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (amphetamine), a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. A charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Lisa Burger, 48, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
Richard Knapp, 55, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
Whitney Rudder, 33, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to possession of LSD and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roxanne Rupp, 38, Stryker, pleaded guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Friday.
Steven Brown, 53, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeanette Griffith, 36, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kory Stiner, 23, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
