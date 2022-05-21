Debra Joiner, 52, 703 Emblanche Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
Hollie Puskas, 32, Waynesville, Mo., pleaded guilty to attempted possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years, fined $1,000 and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
Aaron Sadler, 40, Bowling Green, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $5,888.27 restitution to the victim. He stole property from a business on Defiance’s Perry Street from Aug. 12, 2020-Dec. 1, 2020 while employed there.
Scott Swartz, 40, Adrian, Mich., pleaded guilty to three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that he make $1,264.80 restitution to the victims, have no contact with the victims and produce a drug-free screen at sentencing. He stole credit cards belonging to other persons on May 25, 2021 at a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street. A fourth count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jordan Vickery, 38, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years. In addition to the drug-related charge, he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 10 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Madelyn Coressel, 26, Fayette, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 7.
Aric Grubb, 41, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 30.
Mark Barrett, 53, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Black, 50, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Troy Brown, 47, Holland, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Isaac Corbin, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
William Couts, 41, 412 Douglas St., pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dustin Irvin, 33, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Morgan Jones, 22, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Charles Landers, 36, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Scott Lewis, 38, 846 Kentner St., pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Aunjamo McCree, 50, 931 Jefferson Ave., pleaded not guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Poppe, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ameer Ray, 44, 757 Kentner St., pleaded not guilty to OVI and trafficking in cocaine, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roger Starr, 38, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brandon Stiltner, 41, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 6 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
