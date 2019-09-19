Defiance Common Pleas
Marshall Gibbs, 36, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 36-month prison term for the sexual battery charge, classified as a tier 3 sexual offender and given credit for 80 days served in jail while his case was pending. Gibbs also was sentenced to five years of intensive supervised probation on five counts of gross sexual imposition and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family, have no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer and submit to a polygraph test at the direction of his supervising officer. Gibbs engaged in sexual conduct with a female juvenile between October 2016 and November 2016, and sexual contact on multiple occasions between October 2017 and September 2017. Another count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed, along with 13 counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
Mark Frigo, 45, Butler, Ind., pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 28-month prison sentence. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 22 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Eliseo Camposano, 39, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term.
Jose Martinez, 35, 827 Harrison Ave., pleaded guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term on the trafficking charge and ordered to make $225 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered on the vandalism charge and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 15.
Justin Day-Hemenway, 41, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. During a traffic stop on Defiance’s Moss Street on Feb. 25 he was found in possession of “whip-its,” having had a prior drug abuse conviction. Charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Michael Corneiller, 34, 548 Pontiac Drive, appeared for sentencing on charges of endangering children, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentenced, fined $375, ordered to complete the driver’s intervention program within 90 days and given a 90-day operator’s license. Corneiller operated a motor vehicle on Main Street in Ney on Dec. 10 while under the influence with a child traveling in his vehicle. He also has prior convictions for endangering children and OVI.
Alyssa Montes, 22, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no association with her juvenile co-defendant and produce a clean urine specimen at sentencing. On April 3, Montes tampered with evidence related to the theft of guns from a federally-licensed firearms retailer in Defiance. A charge of complicity in the commission of an offense, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Seth Aldrich, 23, 970 Louden St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Baughman, 56, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Shallus Beatty, 25, 702 Pierce St., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 3 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Jonathon Foster, 25, 14468 Road 171, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 2 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Larry Frye, 40, 2050 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with TAD unit monitoring.
Nicholas Larkin, 35, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 7 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Richard Ludeman, 18, 326 Corwin St., pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 9 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10 percent allowance provision.
Brock Parks, 33, 414 Juliet St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Meliton Rodriguez, 43, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ruben Santos IV, 18, 1298 W. High St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
