Robert Poppe, 39, Stryker (CCNO) appeared for sentencing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four to six years with credit for 234 days served in jail while his case was pending, and placed on community control for five years on the engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge once he is released from prison. Poppe caused serious physical harm to another person on April 21, participated in a drug trafficking enterprise with other co-defendants and on April 22 possessed eight grams of methamphetamine intended for sale.
Pauletta Salinas, 52, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 246 days served in jail while her case was pending. She was found in possession of firearms on April 13, having been prohibited from possessing them due to a prior conviction for a felony offense of violence. Salinas also created a substantial risk to the safety of a child under her care by possessing firearms that were also accessible to a child.
Craig Garkus, 39, 08699 Ashpacher Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 33 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier II sexual offender.
Amber Deeson, 28, West Unity, pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on probation for one year.
Billy Evans, 38, 1200 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed along with a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Rhonda Fischer, 52, Marysville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive to a 30-month prison term imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 1606 Hampton Ave., pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was sentenced to 340 days of incarceration with credit for time served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Dennis Mullins, 47, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victims, their families or their property or business.
Casey Parks, 33, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years on condition he produce a clean urine specimen at sentencing.
Karol Amador, 59, 1033 Karnes Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 6.
Scott Lewis, 39, 846 Kentner St., pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 6.
William Reed, 51, Berkey, pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 7.
Justin Cole, 31, 1692 Durango Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Matthew Costanzo, 36, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Justin Hahn, 36, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 12 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Shawn Houck, 52, 1518 Westgate Drive, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.Nael Jallad, 38, 10250 Haller St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christian Klender, 20, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 17 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
