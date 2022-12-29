Robert Poppe, 39, Stryker (CCNO) appeared for sentencing on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling four to six years with credit for 234 days served in jail while his case was pending, and placed on community control for five years on the engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge once he is released from prison. Poppe caused serious physical harm to another person on April 21, participated in a drug trafficking enterprise with other co-defendants and on April 22 possessed eight grams of methamphetamine intended for sale.


