Dustin Gonzalez, 36, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of abduction, domestic violence and two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program and have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. On Jan. 5, at a residence on Hicksville’s Smith Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had two prior domestic violence convictions. Gonzalez also, by force or threat, restrained the liberty of another person under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm to her or placed her in fear. And from Jan. 5-16 he threatened to retaliate against the victim of a crime because the victim filed, or prosecuted, criminal charges.

