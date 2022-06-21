Tivis Molina, 37, Wolcottville, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was given 30 months in prison with credit for 13 days served in jail while his case was pending. A 2013 Honda Civic seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

James Allen, 53, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 109 days served in jail while his case was pending. Allen engaged in a pattern of conduct on Feb. 20 that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress. Allen also made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim.

Levi Fields, 23, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years while his operator’s license was suspended for three years. He failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Jan. 13 on Hicksville’s West High Street after having been ordered to do so, then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to person’s or property in the area, when he led officers on a high speed pursuit until taken into custody near a residence on Ohio 49 in Hicksville.

Tyler Strohaver, 36, Garrett, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years while a .25-caliber pistol and ammunition seized in the investigation were ordered forfeited to the state. He was found in possession of oxycodone during a traffic stop on Clemmer Road in Hicksville on Nov. 19, and transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle while having a child under his care.

Mark Winnie, 54, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. From Feb. 1-March 7 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status. Winnie was previously convicted of attempted illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance.

William Clark, 24, Detroit, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 8.

Isaac Corbin, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 1.

Joshua Bryant, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Matthew Hammon, 46, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kristina Hoffman, 44, 597 Jadine Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Neil Hoffman, 35, 616 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Kelly Jones, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to endangering children and domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

