Daniel Rubio, 29, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 118 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Billie Jo Downs, 47, Edgerton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Alysa Simpson, 27, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), third- and fifth-degree felonies. She was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the the correctional treatment facility program in Toledo while $348 seized in the investigation by the Multi-Are Narcotics United was ordered forfeited.
Sidney Smith, 50, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three months, fined $375 and given a one-year operator's license suspension.He was found in possession of methamphetamine on June 10 during a traffic stop on Hicksville's East Smith Street, and operated a vehicle while under the influence of methamphetamine.
Joshua Stuckey, 31, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. In addition to possessing methamphetamine on Nov. 25, 2020, he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 6 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. An additional charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Monica Ankney, 48, 519 Euclid Ave., pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 18.
Stephanie Charles, 44, 318 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded no contest to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 19.
Tyler Fleming, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled fo June 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Heather Hersey, 41, 400 Greenler St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Schmidt, 33, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ricardo Watson, 35, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ravenn Withrow, 25, Sandusky, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 27 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
