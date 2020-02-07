Defiance Common Pleas
Timothy Babcock, 42, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 59 days served in jail while his case was pending. Babcock, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required on Nov. 30.
Kyle March, 26, 728 Jackson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison to be served consecutively to a post-release control sanction he is serving, and given credit for 71 days served in jail while his case was pending. He used a device to provide a false urine sample for a drug test administered by his probation officer on Oct. 21.
Leon Foster Jr., 49, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to register, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term and given credit for 143 days served in jail while his case was pending. Foster, who is required to register as a sex offender, failed to report his change of address as required after being released from prison in April.
George Boecker II, 29, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.
Benjamin Downey, 33, Napoleon, was denied a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction and pleaded guilty plea to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years.
Allan Froelich, 28, 123 Seneca St., appeared for sentencing on charges of endangering children, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug offense, he was found on March 2, 2019, to be growing marijuana at a residence where minors were residing.
Shannon Meadows, 27, 700 1/2 Stratton Ave., appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. The defendant was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete a treatment program in Toledo.
Brandon Peglow, 24, 28986 Mansfield Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (etizolam), a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Robert Garza Jr., 45, 25237 Bowman Road, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 23.
Phillip Kiessling, 32, 160 Wilson St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 24.
James Lucas, 49, Ney, pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 24.
Arthur McClain Jr., 41, Newark, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Ronny Meyer, 36, 08306 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Santiaga Pina, 26, Paulding, pleaded guilty to tampering with records, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 1.
Misty Adkins, 37, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ashley Beltz, 27, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Laramie Davis, 33, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stephanie Funkhouser, 42, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Philip Hoberty, 36, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 20 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Esiquiel Ramirez, 35, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dalton Reynolds, 25, 725 Stratton Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Teems, 58, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 26 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Timothy Thompson II, 32, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.