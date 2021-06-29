Defiance Common Pleas
David Piasecki, 50, Alvordton, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was given a prison term totaling 4-6 years with credit for 143 says served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Piasecki was found in possession of more than 25 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale during a traffic stop on Jan. 24 on The Bend Road in Ney.
Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and appeared for sentencing on charges of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 56 months with credit for 121 days served in jail while his case was pending. Brown failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on March 8 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond and stole property valued at more than $1,000 on Oct. 30, 2019 from an elderly person on Defiance County’s Gipe Road.
Trinity Fleming, 19, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance and counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and Fleming’s bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Amber Leslie, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
David McMichael, 24, Cecil, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 9.
Chance Okuly, 40, 809 Deatrick St., pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 11.
Elijah Reinbolt, 32, 848 King St., pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Kelly Stephens, 40, Fayette, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and three counts of selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and the defendant’s bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 6.
Joshua Black, 41, 1771 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 13 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Anthony Burger, 31, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Chaffins, 38, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jamell Florence, 24, Streetsboro, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Gibson, 48, 1006 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 15 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
