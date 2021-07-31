Defiance Common Pleas
Andrew Snyder, 30, Stryker, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 48 months with credit for 165 days served in jail while his case was pending. Some $2,099 seized in the investigations was ordered forfeited. Snyder was found in possession of four grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 1 and 15 grams intended for sale on March 18.
Java Barnwell, 56, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Barnwell was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victims' family. The defendant trespassed on the premises of an occupied residence on Defiance's Durango Drive on Dec. 9.
John Chaffins, 38, Latty, pleaded guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Jeremy Heil, 29, Holgate, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. He failed to report his change of address from Dec. 1, 2019-March 19, 2020, as a requirement of his sexual offender status. A charge of tampering with records, a felony, was dismissed.
Timothy Kinder, 44, 1433 S. Jackson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted intimidation, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. The charge was amended from intimidation, a third-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Sydney Stafford, 23, Kokomo, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. During a traffic stop on U.S. 24 in Defiance on July 21, 2020, she was found to have provided marijuana to a juvenile.
Lester Trowbridge, 51, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, each a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Robert Vaughn, 38, 923 1/2 Davidson St., pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance.
Courtney Ankney, 23, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Gerald Houck III, 30, 471 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christina Soto, 43, 1371 Moll Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
