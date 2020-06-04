Defiance Common Pleas
Jeramy Fisher, 43, Bryan, pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 62 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run consecutively to prison terms reimposed for community control violations on two previous cases. While on electronically monitored house arrest on June 13, 2018, Fisher removed his ankle monitor and failed to report to CCNO for execution of his prison sentence.
Philip Hoberty, 37, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 56 days served in jail while his case was pending. Hoberty caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member while traveling in a vehicle on Defiance’s Ayersville Avenue on Dec. 27, having had three domestic violence convictions.
Otto Bettcher, 58, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years, classified as a tier I sexual offender and ordered to have no contact with his victim and no unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. On July 23, 2019, he had sexual contact with a female juvenile when her ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental condition. Two additional counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Suzette Lavon, 52, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years, ordered to make $400 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant and required to produce a drug-free urine sample at sentencing. A charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Ronny Meyer, 36, 08306 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for four years. Meyer caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member in the presence of children on Oct. 14,2019, having had convictions for domestic violence and endangering children.
Brandon Plummer, 31, 811 Dolan St., pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. Plummer caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person at his residence on Jan. 24. An underlying indictment for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Gabriel Valle, 44, 825 Indian Bridge Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated trespass and possessing criminal tools, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Valle used a device to enter a premises on Defiance’s Gibson Street on Sept. 2, 2019, to commit a misdemeanor, and caused another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to the individual. A charge of attempt to commit an offense, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Carl Dotson, 51, 1696 Dakota Place, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.
Lance McGee, 27, Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 17.
Robert Monroe, 46, 502 N. Clinton St., pleaded guilty to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 20.
James Reid, 49, Bryan, entered Alford guilty pleas — maintaining the defendant’s innocence but given in his “best interests” — to three counts of gross sexual and two counts of attempted gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for July 9.
Ashtyn Aden, 23, had a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.
