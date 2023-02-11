Amanda Ringler, 38, Payne, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 28-month prison term to be served consecutive to a 28-month imposed in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on the same charge. Ringler also was fined $1,350 and given a 10-year operator’s license suspension. She was found to be operating a motor vehicle on June 6 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, having had three prior OVI convictions in the past 10 years.


