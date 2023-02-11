Amanda Ringler, 38, Payne, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 28-month prison term to be served consecutive to a 28-month imposed in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on the same charge. Ringler also was fined $1,350 and given a 10-year operator’s license suspension. She was found to be operating a motor vehicle on June 6 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, having had three prior OVI convictions in the past 10 years.
Desarea Castillo, 30, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given a 12-month prison term with credit for five days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending.
Scott Lewis, 39, 846 Kentner St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years while a 9mm handgun and ammunition seized during the investigation was ordered forfeited to the state.
Ryan Scott, 26, Findlay, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on probation for two years.
Joshua Bryant, 36, 15650 Highland Center Road, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 30.
Henry Marksch, 34, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was set scheduled for March 21.
Geoffrey Drehobl Jr., 35, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on probation for two years.
Crystal Jones, 37, Detroit, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Lash, 20, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
