Defiance Common Pleas
Nathan Culler, 32, 28970 Ohio 281, appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given an 18-month prison term, with credit for 73 days served in jail while his case was pending. Culler caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on June 4, having had prior domestic violence convictions. He also violated terms of a protection order on June 7 by contacting the protected party while he was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The domestic violence charge was amended from a third-degree felony, while a charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Chase Bussing, 28, Orient, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term and ordered to make $80 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant.
Gerald Shreve Jr., 50, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 45 days served in jail while his case was pending. Shreve caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on July 1, having had four prior domestic violence convictions.
Carl Wright IV, 29, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term, with credit for 94 days served in jail while his cases were pending. Wright was found in possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 7, 2018, during an investigation at the Defiance Police Department, and failed to appear for a pre-trial conference in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on June 6, 2018, after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Siebert, 24, Toledo, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance analog, each a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term to run consecutively with prison terms reimposed in Wood County Common Pleas Court for community control violations and given credit for 19 days served in jail while his case was pending. He also was ordered to make restitution of $800 restitution to the MAN Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant.
Angie Koscielak, 51, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 90-day jail sentence. On June 22, 2018, Koscielak knowingly caused, or created a substantial risk of physical harm, to a residence on Cicero Road from which she had been previously evicted. An indictment for burglary, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nicholas Gowing, 18, 1117 Emory St., pleaded guilty to two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
Benjamin Jones, 31, 814 Jefferson Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. The charge was amended from tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Joseph Black, 47, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to robbery, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cynthia Workman, 48, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
