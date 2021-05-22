Defiance Common Pleas

Gilberto Villarreal Jr., 35, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 7 and his $500,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued.

