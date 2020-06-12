Defiance Common Pleas
Terry Dockery III, 22, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a bill of information charging him with menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on intensive supervised probation for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim, the victim's family or any juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. He engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused mental distress to a 15-year-old female. An indictment for sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Joshua Eastes, 32, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years on condition he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing and cooperate with his supervising officer in searching his vehicle. Some $12,735 seized by authorities in the investigation was ordered forfeited to the Defiance County Prosecutor Office's drug enforcement fund. During a traffic stop on April 7, 2019, on U.S. 24 in Defiance, Eastes was found in possession of approximately seven pounds of marijuana packaged for sale.
Karl Hasbrouck Jr., 49, 1054 Holgate Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $100 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
John Kryder, 33, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on two counts of attempted felonious assault, each a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $375, given three days in jail, ordered to produce a drug-free urine sample at sentencing and given a one-year operator's license suspension dating from Oct. 18, 2019. Kryder operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and attempted to cause serious physical harm to two individuals on Oct. 18 on Defiance's Standley Road. The felony charges were amended from felonious assault, each a second-degree felony.
Derion Neal, 22, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to make $1,100 restitution for the drug transactions to a confidential informant and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. Neal and a co-defendant sold cocaine on several occasions. The third-degree felony was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
Tina Owens, 47, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years.
Jared Peglow, 23, 10556 Haller Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, while the firearm previously seized was ordered to be forfeited to the state or Defiance County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement use or destruction, costs. On Dec. 17, 2019, Peglow was found to be in possession of a firearm that he was transporting in his motor vehicle in such a manner that it was accessible to him without leaving the vehicle. He also knowingly concealed a handgun for which he had ammunition ready at hand. An additional count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dominic Joa, 22, 530 Degler St., pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 6.
James Lime, 34, 28812 Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, while the firearm previously seized by authorities was ordered to be forfeited to the state. Lime transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on Oct. 28, 2019, in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator without leaving the vehicle. Lime's request for intervention in lieu of conviction was denied before he entered his plea.
Ronald Beverly III, 29, 761 Village Lane, pleaded not guilty to two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sonya Chiles, 45, 1010 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicholas Finney, 28, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.
Shawn Merz, 48, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and bond was set at $50,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Jessie Rodriguez, 26, Fayette, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jodey Thomas, 37, 14932 Dohoney Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
