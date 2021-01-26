Defiance Common Pleas
Michael Browder, 26, Lima, appeared for sentencing on four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim except as necessary to administer court-ordered visitation. He violated the terms of an active protection order against him in July 2020 by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party named in the order several times from prison. Browder has a prior conviction for violating a protection order which elevates the charges to felonies.
Veronica Estrada, 51, 2104 Shawnee Drive, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended 30-day jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
James Miller, 34, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make $1,300 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. The engaging charge was amended from a first-degree felony, while the other charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Cain Pearson, 23, Mark Center, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. A seized firearm also was ordered forfeited to the Defiance Police Department. Pearson transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on May 19, 2020, in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.
Axle Roark, 31, Toledo, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. His motion for treatment in lieu of conviction had been denied. Roark trespassed in an occupied residence on Defiance’s Agnes Street on April 15, 2020.
Natalie Babcock, 29, 28554 Hoffman Road, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and two counts of possession of fentanyl-related compound, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Trenton Bailey, 21, 2002 Baltimore Road, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for March 11.
Katelyn Birky, 20, West Unity, pleaded guilty to theft and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 1.
Nathan Brown, 33, Paulding, pleaded no contest to theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Juan Perez, 19, 1222 Ayersville Ave., pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and attempted tampering with evidence, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 2.
Jeffrey Rodesiler, 40, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond to allow him to enter and complete treatment in an inpatient facility.
Regina Ruple, 34, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful transactions in weapons, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was set for March 3.
Cameron Steffel, 24, 1540 Mayo Drive, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Esequiel Acevedo, 59, 520 Petain St., pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jacy Barnwell, 29, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michelle Cortez, 47, Bay City, Mich., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Dyer Sr., Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christian Haidler, 19, 302 Westfield Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Melissa Lovejoy, 36, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ramona Myers, 47, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jakob Schoenauer, 22, 200 1/2 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Aaron Steele, 22, 100 Lakeview Drive, pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Maurice Washington, 18, 1211 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Lance Smith, 49, Stryker, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Chad Riley, 28, 1394 Milwaukee Ave., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed after he completed a period of intervention in lieu of conviction.
