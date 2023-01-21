Dustin Woods, 42, Stryker (CCNO) appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a four- to six-year prison term to be served consecutive to terms ordered in Williams County Common Pleas Court with credit for 64 days served in jail while his case was pending. An additional count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Philip Ours, 57, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 138 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $2,700 and given a 10-year operator's license suspension.
Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 65 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Tisha Mayse, 51, Richwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, fined $1,350, given a three-year operator's license suspension and ordered to serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Alex Metz, 34, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Justin Cole, 31, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Daniel Cuffle, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 6.
Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 6.
Joshua Spears, 40, Napoleon, pleaded no contest trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 9.
Nathan Gallant, 31, 06234 Domersville Road, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Roger Gerlach, 45, 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mariah Hohenbrink, 32, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 13 and bond was set at $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Nicholas Kelley, 19, 17569 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
