Dustin Woods, 42, Stryker (CCNO) appeared for sentencing on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a four- to six-year prison term to be served consecutive to terms ordered in Williams County Common Pleas Court with credit for 64 days served in jail while his case was pending. An additional count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.


