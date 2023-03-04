Justin Hahn, 36, Defiance, pleaded no contest to attempted improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. He was found guilty of each, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. Hahn was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 88 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his was pending.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments