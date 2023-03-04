Justin Hahn, 36, Defiance, pleaded no contest to attempted improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. He was found guilty of each, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. Hahn was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 88 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his was pending.
Deborah Myers, 61, Ney, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she pass a drug screen at sentencing and serve 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Natasha Ryan, 36, 733 Summit St., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Jonathan Arps, 30, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a new bond of $1,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision was established. Sentencing was scheduled for April 8.
John Burton, 55, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alex Mowery, 34, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 21 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jayden Northrup, 18, 119 E. Sessions Ave., pleaded not guilty to identity fraud and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Linda Smith, 49, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Monday and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
