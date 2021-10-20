George Mack, 33, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to register, a third-degree felony; importuning, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a six-month prison term on the importuning charge which alleged that he used a telecommunications device to solicit a female juvenile under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity with him. He was classified as a tier II sexual offender and given credit for six days served in jail while his cases were pending. Additionally, Mack was placed on community control for six months on the other two charges, which alleged that he possessed methamphetamine and failed to register his address as a requirement of his sexual offender status. Two additional charges of failure to register, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jaylin Rice, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded no contest to a bill of information charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day CCNO jail sentence. An underlying indictment for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Steven Schmidt, 43, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years. A charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Timothy Gares, 24, 25046 Watson Road, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gerald Houck Jr., 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony; and four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $250,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ean Landwehr, 21, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Sams, 31, Weston, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derrek Sharp, 31, 20289 Scott Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Anthony Wooten, 20, Laurens, S.C., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.