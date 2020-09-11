Defiance Common Pleas
Mark Deel, 39, Continental, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a four- to six-year prison term with credit for 190 days served in jail while his case was pending. Deel was found in possession of more than 15 grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 14, 2018.
Dalton Reynolds, 25, 725 Stratton Ave., pleaded no contest to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and ordered to make $40.11 restitution to the victim. He stole property from a business on Ohio 66 north in Defiance in 2019.
Carl Elston, 18, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 1124 Perry St., pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Christina Molina, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Tyler Reynolds, 33, 25317 Bowman Road, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Jamiee Sturgeon, 18, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
Monica Ankney, 47, 519 Euclid Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Brownlee, 20, 21375 Scott Road, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Marcina Chaffins, 32, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mariah Cole, 37, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cody Fleming, 36, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Stephanie Fleming, 38, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jordan Gonzales, 30, 2180 Royal Oak Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gloria Jaso, 63, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Riffe, 32, 106 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Lance Smith, 49, 1729 Ginter Road, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Vaughn, 38, 520 Grover Ave., pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24 and bond was set at $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Jaisen Zentz, 40, Butler, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
