Gerald Houck Jr., 50, 471 Pontiac Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a third-degree felony; and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a five-year prison term with credit for 95 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier III sexual offender. On April 3, Houck attempted to create or reproduce materials that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, and possessed materials showing a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. The first charge was amended from a second-degree felony while four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, one a second-degree felony, the other a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Joseph Herder, 44, 716 Davidson St., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for days served in jail while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 25, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. Charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Christopher Cook, 36, 505 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on charges of illegal cultivation of marijuana and endangering children, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to comply with the requirements of the Defiance-Paulding County Department of Job and Family Services while $700 seized as part of the investigation was forfeited. He was found to have been cultivating marijuana on Jan. 13, 2021 at his residence on Defiance's North Clinton Street where several children were living. The first charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Eric Harper, 54, 27706 Nagel Road, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim or the victim's family, pay $2,508.59 restitution to the victim and serve 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. From June 29-July 25 he engaged in a pattern of conduct that caused another person to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress, having had a prior conviction for menacing by stalking. Additionally, Harper violated the terms of the protection order against him by contacting, or attempting to contact, the protected party in the order.
Alexis Hughes, 19, 210 Minneapolis St., appeared for sentencing on charges of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to make $75 restitution to the Village of Hicksville. She trespassed on the village's pool property on July 16 to commit a theft offense. She also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person.
Tamara Bland, 44, 07640 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 7.
Marci Goings, 32, Latty, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10.
Bailey Malosh, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 3.
Sara Moore, 29, 1037 Madison St., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 7.
Kurt Peterson, 34, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 14.
Austen Riter, 22, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 3.
James Zimmerman, 53, Stryker, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Corey Bald, 32, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carolyn Deer, 47, Dayton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Anthony Diaz, 19, 1701 Crestwood Drive, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Charles Harris III, 27, 24840 Mekus Road, pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 15 and bond was set at $500,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amareon Harrison, 23, 627 Santa Fe Place, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Kelly Jones, 34, 1000 Hopkins St., pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and the defendant was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jacob Pinski, 19, 1022 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Kohal Mayer, 22, 1047 Harrison Ave., for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony; and importuning, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed following completion of the period of intervention in lieu of conviction.
An indictment against William Gray, 40, 1131 Ayersville Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed following completion of the period of intervention in lieu of conviction.
An indictment against Linda Luellen, 49, 902 Latty St., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
