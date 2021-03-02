Defiance Common Pleas
Joshua Evans, 39, 534 Degler St., pleaded guilty to aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation control for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. Evans knowingly caused several juveniles to believe on Aug. 29 that he would cause serious physical harm to them or their property.
Keith Lepper, 38, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on charges of theft from a person in a protected class and failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to make $55,000 restitution to the victim. The theft charge alleged that he stole more than $7,500 from an elderly woman in Defiance from Jan. 1, 2019-Feb. 15. He also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 1 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. The theft charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Kelly Bany, 43, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 19.
Sulema Ramos, 65, Toledo, pleaded guilty to attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22.
Hunter Betz, 19, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 15 and bond was set at $2,500 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ashley Molnar, 27, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
David Piasecki, 50, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dominic Simon, 23, Deshler, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Skyler Thompson, 30, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dalice Thorn, 25, 459 Pontiac Drive, pleaded not guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 16 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
