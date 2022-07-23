Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments