Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Szydlowski, 60, 28735 Mansfield Road, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Nix, 65, 312 Fourth St., pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Dana Densmore III, 23, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Devrion Jones, 21, 1391 Ayersville Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Phillip Hoberty, 39, 13536 Fullmer Road, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 1 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Mark Barrett, 53, Paulding, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Trae Burton, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Justin Goatley, 40, 1023 Wayne Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Derek Guerra, 29, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.
Eric Lee, 23, 700 Kiser Road, pleaded no contest to burglary and grand theft of a firearm, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6 and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance.
Dannelle Michael, 48, Ridgeville Corners, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.