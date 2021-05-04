Defiance Common Pleas
James Mason, 33, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given prison terms totaling 47 months with credit for 133 days served in jail while his case was pending. Mason consumed drug-related evidence on Nov. 15, 2019 to hinder police and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 13, 2020 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Jesus Jaso, 59, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to pay restitution to several entities: Walgreens ($200.81), JCPenney ($2,194.73), Meijer ($67.74), Lowe’s ($730.64) and the Defiance Police Department ($95). Jaso and several co-defendants stole merchandise from the above businesses on July 25. The third-degree felony was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
Eathon Miller, 22, 13536 Fullmer Road, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. A handgun and ammunition seized by the Ohio Highway Patrol also were ordered forfeited. An underlying indictment for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Nikolai Paschall, 19, Paulding, pleaded guilty to theft and attempted breaking and entering, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year, given a suspended 12-month jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. A charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed, while the breaking and entering charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Oct. 9 he forced entry into a residence on Defiance County’s Independence Road, as well as a detached garage, stealing property from inside the residence and garage.
John Chapman, 38, Ney, pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
Ashley Ramirez, 34, 05821 Moser Road, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Miranda Sponseller, 39, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 23.
Lester Trowbridge, 51, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 28.
Elmer Garn Jr., 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 24 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance.
Benjamin Sherwood, 44, Bradner, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Maxwell Sidney, 28, 1939 E. Second St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
An indictment against Justin Hahn, 34, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
