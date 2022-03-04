Defiance Common Pleas
Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive to a 36-month term imposed in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and grand theft, a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 153 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending while $506 seized by the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit during an investigation was ordered forfeited. An underlying indictment for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Linda Smith, 48, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community control for two years.
Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, pleaded guilty to theft and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was set for April 14.
Steven Gwinn, 44, Elkhart, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Valerie Salinas, 41, 905 Downs St., pleaded not guilty to counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
