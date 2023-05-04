Jonathan Arps, 31, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest with credit for 56 days served while his case was pending, fined $1,350 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence on Dec. 18 on Defiance’s Baltimore Road, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.


