Jonathan Arps, 31, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest with credit for 56 days served while his case was pending, fined $1,350 and given a three-year operator’s license suspension. He operated a vehicle while under the influence on Dec. 18 on Defiance’s Baltimore Road, having had three prior OVI convictions within the past 10 years.
Joanne Detillion, 49, Deshler, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years.
Shawn Houck, 52, 1561 Terrawenda Drive, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete the batterer’s intervention program as directed by his supervising officer. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person on Nov. 21 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street. The charge was amended from felonious assault while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Sean Miller, 43, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, and ordered to pay $6,000 restitution to the victim, have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green. He attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person on Nov. 10 on County Road 424. A charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
Thymithy Boroff, 33, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 20.
David DeGrasse, 56, West Warwick, R.I., pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 16.
Benjamin Garrigus, 23, Columbus, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 12.
Damien Marshall, 30, Archbold, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 21.
Shallus Beatty, 29, 1072 Holgate Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 17 and his bond was continued.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.