Defiance Common Pleas
Kevin Davis, 57, Defiance, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a second-degree felony; and tampering with records, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a prison term of 3-4 1/2 years with credit for 95 days served in jail while his case was pending. Davis, who is required to register as a sex offender after having been convicted of attempted rape, failed to report his change of address as required from May 10-Aug. 9. Davis claimed on his sex offender registration notification documents that he was living at an address where he was no longer living. The charge was amended from a first-degree felony, while a charge of tampering with records, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Dwight Shaffer, 44, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 11 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Elizabeth Doeden, 30, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and was placed on community for three years.
Michael Humphreys Jr., 39, 844 N. Clinton St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in seeking employment and payment of child support and all accrued arrears. Humphreys failed to provide adequate support as required by court order for his child under the age of 18 between April 1, 2015-March 31, 2017, and April 1, 2017-March 31.
Brandon Perkins, 38, Winchester, Ind., pleaded no contest to promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. He also pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 15.
Paul Brown, 47, 1430 Deerfoot Drive, pleaded not guilty to telecommunications fraud and identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Lucas II, 40, 1545 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Daniel Mohr, 45, 750 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tracy Scott, 32, 360 Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Rachel Silva, 43, Fremont, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 6 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Harvey Young III, 42, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 11 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
