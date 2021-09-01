Defiance Common Pleas
Delbert Toler, 48, Stryker, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term to run concurrent with the balance of prison terms totaling 52 months for community control violations on three previous convictions.
Maxwell Sidney, 28, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing.
Ana Hernandez, 73, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded no contest to permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. She was placed on probation for one year and given a suspended six-month jail sentence. The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony while two additional counts of permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Theodore Dennis Jr., 47, Mark Center, pleaded guilty plea to menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 13.
Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrwenda Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 12.
Thomas Moore, 28, Stryker, pleaded no contest to attempted felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 30.
Michael St. Onge II, 33, Springfield, Mo., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 18.
Kaden Steele, 19, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
Michael Teems, 59, Fort Wayne, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and a specification for the forfeiture of money in a drug case as charged. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 22.
Jarod Carter, 38, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Craig Garkus, 37, 08699 Ashpacher Road, pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and bond was set at $200,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Alexzander Glowinski, 28, Kalida, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Harper, 53, 27706 Nagel Road, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, 1033 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 4 and bond was set at $20,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher McKown, 43, Maumee, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jerry Mills, 29, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond with TAD monitoring.
Cara Phillips, 33, 806 Harrison Ave., pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joseph Smith Jr., 63, 1717 Kiowa Court, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Nicole Speiser, 37, 124 East St., pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Wroblewski, 56, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 15 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment of Lindsay McCulloch, 35, Bryan, on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed after she was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and completed a period of rehabilitation.
An indictment of Marcella Wright, 32, Hicksville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
