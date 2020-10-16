Defiance Common Pleas
Nicholas Tolomay, 20, Hicksville pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and attempted illegal manufacture of drugs, each a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given a 54-month prison term with credit for 177 days served in jail while his case was pending. He was found in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine on Nov. 22, 2019, at his residence, and attempted to manufacture, or engage in, the production of methamphetamine.
Michael Clifford, 31, 647 1/2 Washington Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and ordered to complete the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Jan. 31, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. A second count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Horlando Delarosa, 35, 903 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family or unsupervised contact with juveniles without permission of his supervising officer. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. He attempted to engage in sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 on July 14. The charge was amended from gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.
Juwan Ellis, 24, Indianapolis, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He and several co-defendants were found in possession of more than 1,000 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. 24 on March 25, 2018.
Nicholas Finney, 28, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he complete the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green. Finney and a co-defendant stole property valued at more than $1,000 from businesses on Defiance's North Clinton Street on Dec. 1, 2019.
Robert Roddy, 59, 1725 Durango Drive, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs (alprazolam), a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was fined $500 and given a suspended six-month jail sentence.
Christina Blake, 41, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Jason Bohannon, 50, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Ryan Duma, 30, 5130 Lakeshore Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 30.
Shaun Holley, 26, Sherwood, pleaded no contest to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Trinity Marshall, 20, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 30.
Michael Browder, 26, Chillicothe, pleaded not guilty to four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Crystal Brown, 38, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Childree, 21, 522 Grover Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Steven Fitch Jr., 18, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision. He was ordered to receive a mental competency and criminal responsibility evaluation, and the case was continued to the call of the court.
Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., pleaded not guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Ryan Gibbs, 36, 62 Charnell Drive, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Joshua Grimm, 22, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Phenix Mojica, 19, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Derrek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adam Wright, 22, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
