Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 35 days served in jail while her case was pending. She destroyed evidence on Feb. 16 during a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue with purpose to impair its availability in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.


