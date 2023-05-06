Alysa Simpson, 28, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. She was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 35 days served in jail while her case was pending. She destroyed evidence on Feb. 16 during a traffic stop on Ottawa Avenue with purpose to impair its availability in an investigation, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was likely to be instituted.
Benjamin Estle, 23, 608 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to riot and assault, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with work release and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to the victim.
John Burton Jr., 55, Toledo, pleaded no contest to forgery and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 29.
Jose Chavez, 22, Bryan, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 20.
Tracey Delarber, 51, 521 Euclid Ave., pleaded guilty to misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 29.
Joshua Owens, 20, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 29.
Jordan Snyder, 37, 662 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 13.
George Adkins, 34, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 24 and bond was set at $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Holland, 23, Indianapolis, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jodi Perl, 38, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ashley Ramirez, 36, 627 Riverside Ave., pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Robert Spath, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 22 and bond was set at $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Isaac Terwilleger, 38, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brandon Whalen, 24, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Wood, 32, Sidney, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and bond was set at $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
An indicted against Amanda Blankenship, 30, for two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed with conditions, including that she have no unsupervised contact with juveniles. If she fails to comply with terms of dismissal, the state will re-initiate the felony charges as originally filed, according to Murray’s office.
