Defiance Common Pleas

Stephanie Funkhouser, 42, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 24-month prison sentence with credit for 61 days served in jail while her case was pending and a five-year operator's license suspension. Funkhouser failed to comply with a traffic stop on Dec. 28 following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, fleeing the scene in her vehicle at a high rate of speed. She also entered a yard on Carpenter Road where her vehicle came to a stop north of Jewell Road. She then fled the vehicle on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter by officers.

Justice Aderholt, 26, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence, while a firearm seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. An indictment for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Robert Bowsher, 48, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He provided fake urine for a drug test administered by his probation officer on Aug. 21, 2019.

Kevin Mix, 30, 1408 Pinehurst Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.

Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 3 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile family or household member at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street, having had prior convictions for domestic violence and endangering children.

Laramie Davis, 33, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 22.

David Lee, 43, 16861 County Road 8, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 27.

Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.

Danyel Betz, 44, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo., pleaded not guilty two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.

Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.

Michelle Litchfield, 51, Fayette, had a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

