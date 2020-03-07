Defiance Common Pleas
Stephanie Funkhouser, 42, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. She was given a 24-month prison sentence with credit for 61 days served in jail while her case was pending and a five-year operator's license suspension. Funkhouser failed to comply with a traffic stop on Dec. 28 following a shoplifting complaint at Walmart, fleeing the scene in her vehicle at a high rate of speed. She also entered a yard on Carpenter Road where her vehicle came to a stop north of Jewell Road. She then fled the vehicle on foot, but was apprehended shortly thereafter by officers.
Justice Aderholt, 26, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended six-month jail sentence, while a firearm seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. An indictment for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Robert Bowsher, 48, Hicksville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was placed on community control for three years. He provided fake urine for a drug test administered by his probation officer on Aug. 21, 2019.
Kevin Mix, 30, 1408 Pinehurst Drive, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program in Bowling Green.
Antonio Ybarra, 38, Waterville, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 3 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile family or household member at a business on Defiance's North Clinton Street, having had prior convictions for domestic violence and endangering children.
Laramie Davis, 33, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 22.
David Lee, 43, 16861 County Road 8, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 27.
Jared Peglow, 22, 10556 Haller Road, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 27.
Danyel Betz, 44, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 1 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo., pleaded not guilty two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 30 and bond was set at $150,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Michelle Litchfield, 51, Fayette, had a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.