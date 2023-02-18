Rene Phillips, 49, 1062 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor, was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day sentence at CCNO.
Mark Riebesehl, 56, 1062 Holgate Ave., pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day sentence at CCNO.
Adam Blatteau, 42, Van Wert, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 6.
Dustyn Cantrell, 37, 1015 Schultz St., pleaded guilty aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Zachary Kolbe, 40, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 6.
Jessica Muddiman, 42, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Jose Pedroza, 23, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a second-degree felony; and three counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
Damon Wagner, 23, 10490 Haller Road, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 14.
Polly Bevins, 52, 1019 Washington Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Augustine Chapa, 35, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Reid Keeley, 21, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Alisha Kovala, 35, Flat Rock, Mich., pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
John Ware, 31, 2218 Royal Palm Ave., pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
