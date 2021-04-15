Defiance Common Pleas
Robert Hornish, 55, 08701 Christy Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling 58 months with credit for 18 days served in jail while his case was pending, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. Hornish trespassed in a vacant building on Hicksville's Handle Lane on Feb. 1, 2020, was found in possession of more than 3 1/2 grams of methamphetamine on Feb. 5, 2020 and failed to appear for a court hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 15 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. Charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and a second count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Santos Alvarado, 22, 503 Main St., appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years on condition he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 21 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Natalie Babcock, 29, 596 St. Paul St., appeared for sentencing on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and a charge of possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years on condition she produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and an additional charge of possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Marie Budd, 50, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of cocaine, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for two years, given a suspended six-month jail sentence and fined $500. The charge was amended from possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
Wesley Easley, 59, Columbus, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempted engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, ordered to make $9,760.43 restitution to Menards and prohibited from going on the premises of any Menards store. In April 2020, while working as a commercial delivery driver and delivering items to the Menards store in Defiance, Easley entered the store from stock areas and stole merchandise totaling over one thousand dollars. He also engaged in a pattern of similar activity at several other Menards locations in Ohio and Indiana, steeling merchandise totaling more than $9,000. The engaging charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Jonathon Gill, 47, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on charges of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing a defaced firearm, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years while a pistol and 2005 Kia Rio vehicle were ordered forfeited to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. During a traffic stop on May 1 on Defiance's North Clinton Street he was found in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony drug convictions. A charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.Jaisen Zentz, 41, Butler, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a drug-free specimen at sentencing.
Daniel Kent, 44, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to register, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years on condition he produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Kent failed to register his address last year with authorities as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Antonio Rivas III, 36, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions, including that he take all prescription medication as directed by his physician. Rivas threatened three public servants from the Defiance Municipal Court and the Defiance Police Department on Jan. 2, 2020 in an attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder them from completing their duties.
Danielle Warrix, 33, Stryker, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete a treatment program as directed by her supervising officer and produce a drug-free urine specimen at sentencing. Some $400 seized in the investigation was ordered to be forfeited while a vehicle that was confiscated was ordered returned to the registered owner. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Elizabeth Crawford, 54, 10490 Haller Road, pleaded no contest to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled.
Gage Hines, 18, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 27.
Justice Kramer, 19, 1714 Cimarron Lane, pleaded guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 26.
Kevin Oehler, 50, Stryker, pleaded no contest to aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty of each. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
Dominic Simon, 23, Deshler, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 1.
Amy Bach, 48, 1022 Ottawa Ave., pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 26 and bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Franklin Ekete, 30, Angola, Ind., pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and bond was set at $1 million cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jeremy Heil, 19, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Dannelle Michael, 47, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jonathan Pontious, 30, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 28 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment against Hyme Urbina, 46, Stryker, for two counts of failure to appear each a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment against Deric Combs, 24, Toledo, for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
