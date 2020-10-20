Defiance Common Pleas
Victor Deleon, 29, 1213 Ayersville Ave., appeared for sentencing on two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to comply with the Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency’s directions in payment of child support and all accrued arrears. Deleon failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 from October 2015-September 2017 and from October 2017-September 2019.
Emilio Rodriguez, 30, 936 Wilhelm St., appeared for sentencing on charges of domestic violence and failure to appeared as require by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family and complete the SEARCH program. Rodriguez caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 22, 2019, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. He also failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 10 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Gregory Diamente, 51, Bryan, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14.
Calvin Moore, 31, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Colton Meyer, 29, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
