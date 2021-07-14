Defiance Common Pleas
Esiquiel Ramirez, 37, 0740 Ohio 15, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies; and operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment to transport a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. He was given prison terms totaling five to 7 1/2 years with credit for 321 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Ramirez was found in possession of 42 grams of methamphetamine intended for sale during a traffic stop on Defiance's Hopkins Street on Jan. 5, and also sold methamphetamine with two co-defendants on June 25, 2019. He also was found to be operating a vehicle with a hidden compartment, used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. Two additional counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and fourth-degree felonies were dismissed along with three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
Cole Dockery, 24, 1490 Candlewood Court, pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years and fined $500. An underlying indictment for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
George Mack, 32, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to failure to register, a third-degree felony; importuning, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 23.
Trevor Zimmer, 30, West Unity, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Jessica Fleming, 35, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tivis Molina, 36, Wolcottville, Ind., pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and bond as set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Derrek Sharp, 31, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Bailey Slusser, 21, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 9 and bond as set at $400,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Johnathan Wells, 25, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 5 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Christopher Wickerham, 36, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Brittany Grond, 30, 1486 Terrawenda Drive, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Aaron Sadler, 39, Bowling Green, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
