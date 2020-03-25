Defiance Common Pleas
Cody Fleming, 35, Mark Center, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Carl Gutierrez-Bruce, 18, 1124 Perry St., pleaded not guilty to failure to register, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 9 and he was given a $150,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Jacquelynn Herman, 25, Grover Hill, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michelle Hilton, 51, 500 Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 9 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Wallace Ordway, 68, 07502 Stever Road, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A competency evaluation was ordered and the case was continued to the call of the court. Bond was set at $2,500 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Samuel Perez, 47, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Prescott, 24, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle; grand theft and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Antonio Rivas III, 35, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., pleaded not guilty to three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. A competency evaluation was ordered and the case was continued to the call of the court. Bond was set at $50,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
James Rudd, 34, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drug, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Brian Saum, 36, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 7 and he was given a $100,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
