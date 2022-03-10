Korie Wirth, 28, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony; grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 36-month sentence on the third-degree felony and placed on community control for five years on the other two charges. A charge of burglary, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. He failed to notify authorities of an address change as a requirement of his sexual offender status, trespassed in structures on The Bend Road in Sherwood and stole property.
Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 35 days served in jail while his case was pending. He failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 11 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Joshua Grubb, 32, Orient, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term to run consecutive to a term imposed in Williams County Common Pleas Court, and given credit for eight days served in jail while his case was pending.
Andrew Black, 37, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 17 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 28 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ricardo Watson, 35, 412 Osceola Ave., pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 31 and bond was set at $10,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Jessica Fleming, 36, 1396 Milwaukee Ave., pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for April 18.
Jacob Pinski, 20, Grand Rapids, pleaded no contest to trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, a fifth-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 18.
Gerald Shreve Jr., 52, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to charges of domestic violence and abduction, each a third-degree felony, and was found guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 19.
