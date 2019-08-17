Defiance

Common Pleas

David Blake Jr., 36, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given a 36-month prison term with credit for 38 days served in jail while his cases were pending. In addition to possessing methamphetamine on July 23, 2018, Blake failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on May 2 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Jerry Estrada, 57, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. He forced entry into a residence on Defiance’s Stratton Avenue on March 2 and stole property. A charge of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Samantha King, 28, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for scheduled for Oct. 9.

