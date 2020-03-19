Defiance County commissioners have issued additional information about county facilities in light of concerns about the coronavirus.
Those with business relating to a county office are asked to call that office directly to determine if the business is required to occur immediately and in-person. Each elected official has the authority to enforce the policies related to their offices.
The following list is an update of policies related to offices under the commissioners’ direct authority:
• Commissioners office: Available to the public by appointment only. Commissioners’ meetings remain open to the public, per Ohio Sunshine Law requirements.
• Defiance County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA): The office is closed to the public. A payment dropbox (shared with the Defiance County Treasurer’s Office) is located in the alley between KeyBank and the U.S. Post Office on East Second Street in Defiance County. Documents can be dropped off at the CSEA office.
An “AccuShred” lockbox is in the entryway, and will be checked several times throughout the day. Residents can deposit anything that needs to get to their case manager.
• County dog warden’s office: Available to the public by appointment only.
• Family and Children First Council: Available to the public by appointment only.
• Public safety services: Operating in emergency capacity. The office should be contacted directly before going there.
• Senior services: Closed to the public, but home-delivered meals and necessary transportation are being provided.
• Wastewater operations: Available to the public by appointment only. A dropbox for payments is available in the alley between KeyBank and the U.S. Post Office.
Commissioners added that “we will continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and will provide further updates via the Defiance County commissioners’ Facebook page. We continue to follow the guidance of the Defiance County Health Department, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Center for Disease Control.”
