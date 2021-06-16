Defiance city and county law enforcement offices teamed Tuesday night to foil a robbery at a northside business which injured a bystander in a vehicle as the four suspects tried to get away.
Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said city officers were alerted of the robbery at the 1007 N. Clinton St. Verizon store — just south of Stadium Drive — at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. Shafer indicated that the robbery was "strong-armed" with at least an "implied weapon."
City police quickly picked up the pursuit on Sessions Street heading west out of town. The four suspects — two adults and two juveniles believed to be from Michigan — were riding in a stolen Ford Raptor pickup, according to Shafer, that struck a vehicle at Sessions and North Clinton, injuring an occupant.
The Defiance Fire Department transported the person to a city hospital, according to authorities, although the person's injuries were not believed to be serious.
The suspects exited the city on Sessions/Ralston Avenue, continuing west before clipping a light pole at the 15/18 split outside Defiance, running over and flattening two signs there and crashing.
According to Sheriff Doug Engel, three suspects were nabbed immediately by city police while a fourth fled on foot, but was apprehended by his deputies near Ashpacher Road, a little further to the west of the crash scene. He said two of the suspects were checked out by the city rescue personnel for "bumps and bruises."
"We're very happy nobody was severely hurt in this incident and that we actually were able to apprehend and bring all four subjects into custody," said Shafer. "It was a great team effort, also with the assistance of the State Patrol helping us handle the crash scenes. It's a perfect effort of cooperation by all three agencies to handle a situation and work together and have a positive outcome."
"It was an excellent job by all the parties involved," Engel stated. "The police department did an excellent job, and I commend them and our guys. They did a great job also to get this resolved very quickly."
Shafer could not say at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday what charges would be filed against the suspects as authorities were still working on the investigation. However, he noted that they were being held Tuesday night at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and the Four County Juvenile Detention Center, both near Stryker.
City and county law enforcement officers also were assisted by the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post, Shafer indicated, while the Ohio Department of Transportation arrived at the 15/18 split around 9 p.m. Tuesday to repair the damaged signs, which included a stop sign.
Further details were unavailable Tuesday night.
